UAE Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: PAK Opt To Bat - Mirza, Hasan Come For Haris, Shaheen

UAE Vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: Playing XIs
Pakistan Playing XI : Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem
United Arab Emirates Playing XI : Muhammad Waseem (c), Mohammad Zuhaib Khan, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan Carl D'Souza, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Haider Ali I, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique
UAE Vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: Toss
UAE Vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: What Happened In First Match?
Afghanistan and Pakistan clashed against each other in the first match of the UAE T20I Tri-Series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Batting first, Pakistan put up a total of 182 runs, thanks to captain Salman Agha's responsible 53-run knock and some hand contributions from lower middle-order batters. Chasing the target, Afghanistan had a great start, provided by Rahmanullah Gurbaz who scored 38 runs. However, Haris Rauf's magnificent bowling helped Pakistan to restrict AFG on just 143 runs. He picked up four wickets. However, Agha was named Player of the Match for his responsible knock.
UAE Vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: Hello!
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of UAE vs Pakistan 2nd match of the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 from Sharjah Cricket Stadium.