UAE Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: PAK Opt To Bat - Mirza, Hasan Come For Haris, Shaheen

UAE Vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: PAK Look To Continue Winning Streak (Photo: X|EmiratesCricket)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second match of the tri-series between hosts the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah . Pakistan won the first match, beating Afghanistan by 39 runs. Captain Salman Agha's responsible 53-run knock and some hand contributions from lower middle-order batters. Haris Rauf's magnificent bowling helped Pakistan to restrict AFG to just 143 runs. He picked up four wickets. UAE will be looking to kick off their Asia Cup 2025 preparation at home. Knowing the conditions well, they will look to put up a great fight. Catch the live updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Aug 2025, 08:16:39 pm IST UAE Vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: Playing XIs Pakistan Playing XI : Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem United Arab Emirates Playing XI : Muhammad Waseem (c), Mohammad Zuhaib Khan, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan Carl D'Souza, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Haider Ali I, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique

30 Aug 2025, 08:12:57 pm IST UAE Vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: Toss Pakistan won the toss and and elected to bat first at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

30 Aug 2025, 07:52:57 pm IST UAE Vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 2: What Happened In First Match? Afghanistan and Pakistan clashed against each other in the first match of the UAE T20I Tri-Series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Batting first, Pakistan put up a total of 182 runs, thanks to captain Salman Agha's responsible 53-run knock and some hand contributions from lower middle-order batters. Chasing the target, Afghanistan had a great start, provided by Rahmanullah Gurbaz who scored 38 runs. However, Haris Rauf's magnificent bowling helped Pakistan to restrict AFG on just 143 runs. He picked up four wickets. However, Agha was named Player of the Match for his responsible knock.