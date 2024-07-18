UAE At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

The United Arab Emirates women's cricket team is aiming to reclaim pride as they head towards the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament, following their defeat in the T20 World Cup qualifiers against Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)
Under the captaincy of Esha Oza, the leading run-scorer in Women's T20Is this year, the team boasts a talented lineup including Vaishnave Mahesh, who has taken 16 wickets in 2024.
UAE marked their debut entry in Asia Cup in 2022 which was won by India. This time around, despite losing the spot in the 2024 T20 WC, they have secured wins in 11 matches this year and are coming as a strong team.
UAE is placed in Group A with India, Pakistan, and Nepal.
UAE Women's Asia Cup 2024 Squad :
Esha Oza (capt), Theertha Satish (wk), Emily Thomas, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Khushi Sharma, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Rishitha Rajith, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte, Heena Hotchandani, Mehak Thakur, Rithika Rajith
UAE Women's Asia Cup 2024 Fixtures:
July 19 (Friday): UAE vs Nepal at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka - 2:00 PM IST
July 21 (Sunday):UAE vs India at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka - 2:00 PM IST
July 23 (Tuesday): UAE vs Pakistan at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka - 2:00 PM IST
Live Streaming And Broadcast:
Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live streamed on the Disney + Hotstar in India.