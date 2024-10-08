Team Tripura is all set to host Odisha in their opening match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 on Friday, October 11, at the MBB Stadium in Agartala. (Tournament Guide | More Cricket News)
Tripura had a challenging season last year, finishing fifth in Elite Group C. They played seven matches, securing two wins, two losses, and three draws. This time, they are placed in Group A. Since joining the first-class cricket tournament in the 1985-86 season, Tripura has yet to reach the summit clash.
Odisha had a disappointing finish last season, placing seventh out of eight teams in Elite Group D. This year, they will be captained by Govinda Poddar, taking over from Shantanu Mishra, who led the team last season. Odisha joined the red ball Indian domestic cricket tournament in the 1949-50 season and have yet to secure a title or even a runners-up position.
Tripura Vs Odisha Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming Details:
Odhisha Squad (First Two Rounds):
Govinda Poddar (Captain), Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Sandeep Pattanaik, Biplab Samantaray, Kartik Biswal, Swastik Samal, Rajesh Dhupa (WK), Aashirwad Swain (WK), Anil Parida, Suryakant Pradhan, Sunil Roul, Rajesh Mohanty, Debabrata Pradhan, Tarani Sa, Harshit Rathod, Sumit Sharma
Tripura Squad:
It is not yet revealed.
When is Tripura Vs Odisha, Ranji Trophy Round 1 match?
The Tripura vs Odisha Ranji Trophy 2024-25 round 1 match will take place on October 11, Friday at the MBB Stadium, Agartala at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Tripura Vs Odisha, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 1 match?
Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.