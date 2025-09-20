Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Qualifier 2: TKR Reach CPL 2025 Final

TKR are the four-time champions, having lifted the trophy in 2015, 2017, 2018, and most recently in 2018. GAW's lone CPL win came in 2023, with a nine-wicket win over TKR set up by Dwaine Pretorius's 4/26. They were losing finalists in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2024. Considering historical results, they are the most consistent side, making the playoffs every season, at least.