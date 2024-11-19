Cricket

Test Cricket Will 'Die' Without Australia, India And England Efforts, Warns Ex-Aussie Quick Stuart Clark

India will be looking to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after triumphing 2-1 on home soil in the teams' last series in 2022-23

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India vs australia
Australia are gearing up to host India in a five-Test series
info_icon

Test cricket will "die" without regular meetings between Australia, India and England, former Aussie bowler Stuart Clark warned. (More Cricket News)

Australia face India in five Tests between 22 November and 7 January, with the first match set to begin in Perth later this week.

India will be looking to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after triumphing 2-1 on home soil in the teams' last series in 2022-23.

But Clark, who represented Australia between 2006 and 2009, believes the upcoming series has even greater significance due to the growing popularity of short-form and franchise cricket.

India have won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last four times. - X/ICC
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums

BY Gaurav Thakur

Speaking exclusively to Stats Perform, the former bowler warned the traditional format needs competitive meetings between Australia, India and England to maintain fan interest. 

"If you compare to what we've just seen with this one-day series, people are still pretty interested in Australia – or at least in England and India – about Test cricket," he said.

"But there's a bigger story around Test cricket in that the international summer is only important to those three countries, whereas a lot of these other countries around the world, they're actually funded by their T20 tournaments, that's where they make their money.

"Whereas Australia, England, India it's in reverse. I think for the the greater good of the game, Australia, India and England need to really try and promote Test cricket and that's the biggest story to all of this. 

"You know the Ashes will always exist because there's such a big rivalry and they want to beat Australia. 

"But the bigger problem is what happens if India or Australia become weak and don't want to play one another? Or England become weak and don't want to play India?" 

With Australia set to host the next Ashes series in 2025-26, Clark is aware of the need for Pat Cummins' team to test themselves against top-calibre opposition. 

Pat Cummins will be leading Australia in the BGT series. - File
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia Here To Make Amends, Says Skipper Pat Cummins Ahead Of Blockbuster Series

BY PTI

"If Test cricket doesn't remain the priority for those countries, then test cricket really dies. That's what no one wants to see, and the players are pretty adamant about that as well," he continued. 

"Look at South Africa, look at West Indies. This series out here against India is a really big series, as it should be. 

"Hopefully it's competitive and hopefully Australia win, but what we want it to be is competitive to try and grow that game. 

"It's such an important series. These next two summers really set the tone for the following two summers, which are usually pretty dour." 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Travis Head Wary Of 'Cat Burglar' Jasprit Bumrah's Unmatched Skills
  3. ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: UAE Thrash Bhutan By 63 Runs In Doha
  4. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  5. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
Football News
  1. I-League 2024-25 Matchday 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Games
  2. CONCACAF Nations League: USA Beat Jamaica 5-2 On Aggregate, Enter Semi-Finals
  3. Werder Bremen Becomes Second Bundesliga Club To Leave Musk's X; Cites Rising 'Hate Speech' As Reason
  4. Nations League: Spain Edge Already-Relegated Switzerland 3-2 To Stay Unbeaten
  5. Nations League: Denmark Stave Off Serbia Challenge In 0-0 Draw, Storm Into Quarter-Finals
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer Pays Tribute To Rafael Nadal's Epic Career: 'You Made The Whole Tennis World Proud'
  2. United States Vs Australia Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch USA Vs AUS
  3. Italy Vs Argentina Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs ARG
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Fan' Roger Federer Pens Emotional Letter For Rafa
  5. Rafael Nadal On Why He's Retiring Now, Not Next Year: 'I Don’t Need to Say Goodbye Everywhere'
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs JPN LIVE Score Hockey Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot
  2. China 3-1 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Highlights, Women's ACT: CHN Defeat MAS To Secure Spot In Final
  3. CHN 3-1 MAS, Women's ACT Semi-Final: China Overpower Malaysia To Reach Summit Clash For Third Time
  4. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  5. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Speaks to Pathalgadi Activists on Adivasi Struggles in Jharkhand
  2. Priyanka Gandhi Calls BJP A 'Crisis For Farmers', Flags 'Fertilizer Shortage'
  3. Meet Anish Gawande: India’s First Gay National Spokesperson of the NCP - Sharad Pawar
  4. Meta Plans To Appeal Against CCI's Rs 213 Crore Penalty On WhatsApp Privacy Policy
  5. Deoband Bomb Blasts Main Accused Arrested After 31 Years In Srinagar
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. Ukraine Fires 6 US-Made Missiles Into Russia’s Bryansk Region
  2. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight
  3. China: Numerous Children Injured By Vehicle At School Gate In Hunan Province
  4. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Many NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; Kuki-Zo Orgs Hold 'Coffin Rally'
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points