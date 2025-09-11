Bundesliga 2025-26: League 'No Longer As Attractive' For Players Like Wirtz, Says Ballack After German's PL Move

Michael Ballack believes that Florian Wirtz's big-money move to Liverpool was because of a lack of competition in the Bundesliga. Wirtz completed his blockbuster from Bayer Leverkusen in June, arriving at Anfield for £100m, plus a potential £16m in add-ons.

Wirtz's performance saw him linked with a move to Manchester City and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, but the midfielder opted to join Arne Slot's side on a six-year deal.
The German international recorded 30 goal contributions (16 goals, 14 assists) across all competitions in 2024-25, a total only bettered by five players in the Bundesliga. 

He was a pivotal figure for the Werkself under Xabi Alonso, making 119 appearances under the Spaniard, while scoring 38 goals and providing 43 assists in that time. 

He has impressed for the Reds despite failing to register a goal or an assist, also netting a stunning free-kick in Germany's World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland.

And Ballack has backed Wirtz to shine in the Premier League, while also discussing Bayern's failed move for Nick Woltemade, who joined Newcastle United this summer. 

"Of course, English clubs pay insane amounts," Ballack told Bild when asked about his former club failing to sign both Wirtz and Woltemade.

"But even for Wirtz, Bayern were prepared to put together a package worth up to €100m. 

"And, as for Nick Woltemade: That's a different case. Bayern has a financial budget. The club has excelled for decades by staying out of debt and growing big. 

"That's why I understand why Bayern decided not to pay more than €55m for Woltemade. Because the player wasn't worth more to them."

A move to Bayern, for many, seemed certain for Wirtz, with the club offering the chance of consistent silverware after reclaiming their Bundesliga crown in 2024-25. 

Wirtz has, though, already won the Bundesliga as well as playing a starring role in Leverkusen's DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup triumphs in 2024. 

Ballack believes this is no longer attractive to top players like Wirtz when he could be paid more in the Premier League and challenge for competitions that hold a lot more value. 

"But fundamentally, I'm concerned about something else," Ballack added. "Let's take Wirtz as an example. 

"Does it make sense for him and his development to play in the Bundesliga for Bayern for another two or three years?

"Of course, he wins championships there. But is the Bundesliga still a challenge for him at the highest level? 

"No, because the Bundesliga was overtaken by the Premier League years ago. 

"That's the reality. That's why it's generally no longer as attractive for the absolute top players. That's why changes are needed." 

