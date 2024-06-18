Cricket

Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

The West Indies women's cricket team are currently in Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI and T20I series that began on June 15th in Galle

West Indies women during a match against Pakistan women.
info_icon

Sri Lanka Women look to build on their lead in the three-match ODI series against West Indies Women when they meet again in the second ODI at Galle International Stadium on Tuesday, June 18. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka took a commanding 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against West Indies Women, dominating the first encounter.

Their bowling attack, led by Sugandika Kumari's three wickets, restricted the Windies to 195 runs. In contrary, the Sri Lankan batters chased down the target comfortably, with Harshitha Samarawickrama leading the way with a score of 44. West Indies will be looking to bounce back and level the series in the second match.

The West Indies women's cricket team are currently in Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI and T20I series that began on June 15th in Galle. This exciting series offers both teams valuable preparation ahead of major tournaments.

Here's all you need to know about the Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming:

When to watch Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women 2nd ODI?

The Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women 2nd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00am IST.

Where to watch Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women 2nd ODI?

The matches of the West Indies women tour of Sri Lanka 2024 will be available to stream on the Sony Liv app and website.

West Indies Women Squad For ODI and T20I Series

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk), Kate Wilmott

Sri Lanka Women Squad For ODI Series

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Bharat', 'India' To Be Used Interchangeably In Textbooks, Debate Is Pointless: NCERT Chief
  2. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  3. Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Red Alert In Place For Tuesday; Relief Likely From June 19 | Details
  4. Amit Shah's Manipur Meeting: Legal Action Against Causing Violence, Talk To Both Kuki And Meiteis | Details Inside
  5. 'Surat' To Join India's Naval Arsenal, Navy Shares Pictures
Entertainment News
  1. Music Manager Scooter Braun Announces Retirement 5 Years After Taylor Swift Feud, Gives Shoutout To Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, And More
  2. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’s Sequel To Release On December 6
  3. Parineeta Borthakur Bids Adieu To ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay’, Opens Up On A 'Challenging Scene'
  4. Tahira Kashyap's Directorial Debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Set For OTT Release On June 28
  5. ‘A Family Affair’: Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Charm At The Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Karun Duggal: 'Didn't Violate Guidelines, But AICF Still Banned Me,' Seeks Compensation
  2. Euro 2024: Romania Crush War-Torn Ukraine 3-0, End 24-Year-Old Victory Drought
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. BEL Vs SVK, UEFA Euro 2024: Tedesco Refuses To Point Fingers At Lukaku After Shock Belgium Defeat
  5. SRB Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Roy Keane Backs Phil Foden To Deliver After 'Off Night' Against Serbia
World News
  1. Music Manager Scooter Braun Announces Retirement 5 Years After Taylor Swift Feud, Gives Shoutout To Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, And More
  2. Coffee Lovers In These States Pay The Most (And The Least) For A Regular Coffee
  3. Record Number Of NATO Allies Hitting Defence Spending Target During War In Ukraine
  4. See How 'Inside Out 2' Is A Major Box Office Victory For Pixar
  5. Wildfire North Of Los Angeles Explodes To Over 12,000 Acres, Several Areas On Evacuation And Unhealthy Air Quality Alert
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s