Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Sri Lanka Women look to build on their lead in the three-match ODI series against West Indies Women when they meet again in the second ODI at Galle International Stadium on Tuesday, June 18. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka took a commanding 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against West Indies Women, dominating the first encounter.
Their bowling attack, led by Sugandika Kumari's three wickets, restricted the Windies to 195 runs. In contrary, the Sri Lankan batters chased down the target comfortably, with Harshitha Samarawickrama leading the way with a score of 44. West Indies will be looking to bounce back and level the series in the second match.
The West Indies women's cricket team are currently in Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI and T20I series that began on June 15th in Galle. This exciting series offers both teams valuable preparation ahead of major tournaments.
Here's all you need to know about the Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming:
When to watch Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women 2nd ODI?
The Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women 2nd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00am IST.
Where to watch Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women 2nd ODI?
The matches of the West Indies women tour of Sri Lanka 2024 will be available to stream on the Sony Liv app and website.
West Indies Women Squad For ODI and T20I Series
Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk), Kate Wilmott
Sri Lanka Women Squad For ODI Series
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)