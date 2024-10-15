Sri Lanka Vs West Indies Toss Update, 2nd T20I: SL Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and decided to bat first against West Indies in Dambulla on Tuesday (October 15), in the second T20I of their three-match series. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt.), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (capt.), Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.
With the Windies having won the first game with ease, they now have the opportunity of clinching the three-match away series one game in advance. Asalanka's men, on the other hand, will look to bounce back and level things up before the final clash on Thursday.
In the first match, Brandon King and Evin Lewis starred at the top of the order to help the West Indies to a five-wicket victory. Despite strong showings from Kamindu Mendis (51) and Charith Asalanka (59), the West Indies' opening duo did the damage as King's 63 and Lewis' half-century paved the way for victory with five balls to spare.
The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Pallekele, starting October 20.