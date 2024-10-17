SL Vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE Score: West Indies Bat First With Aim To Win Series

Sri Lanka and West Indies face each other in the third T20I today with the series on the line. After West Indies won the first match of the series, Sri Lanka bounced back to level the series in the next match. The winner of this third and final match is set to win the series. Follow the live score and ball by ball commentary of the SL vs WI 3rd T20I here. (Live Streaming | More Cricket News)
West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first in the match that is being played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.
West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell(c), Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara