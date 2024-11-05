Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand T20I, ODI Series Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Sri Lanka vs New Zealand white ball series

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand T20I, ODI Series Live Streaming
Rachin Ravindra (left) and Mitchell Santner. Photo: AP
After achieving one of the greatest series wins in the history of Test cricket, New Zealand focus on white ball cricket as the Kiwis tour Sri Lanka for two T20Is and three ODIs. (More Cricket News)

New Zealand stunned India 3-0 in the recent three-match Test series and became the first team in the history of the format to whitewash India in India. Their next destination is Sri Lanka, a place where they lost two Test matches quite convincingly before heading to India. This time, however, it will be an all white ball affair.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Sri Lanka vs New Zealand white ball series.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Schedule

November 9, 2024: 1st T20I from 7pm IST in Dambulla

November 10, 2024: 2nd T20I from 7pm IST in Dambulla

November 13, 2024: 1st ODI from 2:30pm IST in Dambulla

November 17, 2024: 2nd ODI from 2:30pm IST in Pallekele

November 19, 2024: 3rd ODI from 2:30pm IST in Pallekele

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Squads

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young


Sri Lanka squad to be announced soon.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming

New Zealand white ball tour to Sri Lanka will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.

