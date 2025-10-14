SL Vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Eye Victory Against New Zealand

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match Today: Get live scores and updates for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand on Tuesday, 14 October, at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Score, Todays Womens ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Match Live Updates
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Nilakshi de Silva in action. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match Today: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand on Tuesday, 14 October, at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka look to regain momentum after a mixed start, falling short against India and England, while their match against Australia was washed out. New Zealand, too, have struggled for consistency but bounced back with a convincing win over Bangladesh. Stay tuned here for live updates and scores from this exciting encounter.
