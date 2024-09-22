Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Ajaz Patel Picks De Silva; SL - 251/5, Lead By 220

Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth day of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium. (More Cricket News|Live Streaming)
The two teams are back after the rest day due to presidential elections in Sri Lanka, with the hosts in firm control of the situation with a 202-run lead. It should be a riveting contest with two days of play still in the bank.
Teams:
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando