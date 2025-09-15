Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 8 On TV And Online

Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 Cricket Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about SL vs HKG, Asia Cup 2025 Group B match, including when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 8 On TV And Online
Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 8 On TV And Online | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Sri Lanka take on Hong Kong in Dubai on Monday, September 15

  • Sri Lanka won their first game in the tournament against Bangladesh

  • Hong Kong have lost their first two games of the tournament

  • Sri Lanka and Hong Kong have never played against each other in T20Is

SL Vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka lock horns against Hong Kong in the Group B stage of the ongoing Asia Cup T20 tournament in Dubai on September 15, Monday.

Sri Lanka had a tremendous start to the tournament by winning their first match against Bangladesh. On the other hand, Hong Kong have lost their first two matches of the tournament and another win end their journey in the Asia Cup 2025. Hong Kong would be happy with the way they performed in the last match against the Bangla Tigers. They would like to build on it and improve it even further to increase their chances of winning that particular game.

Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 - Head-to-head

  • Total Matches: 0

  • Sri Lanka won: 0

  • Hong Kong won: 0

  • Last meeting: Sri Lanka and Hong Kong have never played against each other in T20Is

Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Info

When and where to watch the SL Vs HKG Asia Cup 2025, Group B match?

The SL Vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Group B match will be played at 8:00 PM IST on September 15, 2025, Monday in Dubai.

How to watch the SL vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Group B match?

The SL vs HKG, Asia Cup 2025 Group B match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Simultaneously, one can also watch the matches on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website, respectively.

Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 - Squads

Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Kalhan Challu, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Shahid Wasif, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Martin Coetzee, Ali Hassan

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

