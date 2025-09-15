Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Predicted XIs, Most Runs And Wickets, & More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 8

Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Hong Kong face Sri Lanka in Match 8 of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, on September 15. Read about key T20I stats from SL vs HKG

Ban Vs HK Asia Cup Cricket 2025, T20 Match 3 photos_Nizakat Khan
Asia Cup 2025: Hong Kong's Nizakat Khan bats. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hong Kong go up against Sri Lanka in this Asia Cup 2025 tie

  • This will be their first-ever meet in a tournament

  • Sri Lanka have already defeated Bangladesh in Group B

Sri Lanka face-off against Hong Kong in this Group B match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Monday, September 15. The Lankan Lions come into this fixture on the back of a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh.

Elsewhere, Bangladesh defeated Hong Kong in the other Group B tie, with the latter requiring a victory to stay alive in this tournament. Given the vast experience and quality amongst two teams, Sri Lanka come into this game as favourites.

Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong Key Stats

  • Pathum Nissanka has amassed 145 runs in six innings at this venue in T20Is, averaging 29.00 with a strike rate of 110.68, including two fifties.

  • Another Sri Lankan who loves this venue is Wanindu Hasaranga. He is the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka at this venue in T20Is with 11 wickets in six matches at an economy of 7.34.

  • Maheesh Theekshana has taken 5 wickets in 6 T20Is here at a tidy economy of 6.66.

  • Sri Lanka have featured in 8 T20Is at this venue, winning 5 and losing 3.

  • Hong Kong's ace batter Nizakat Khan has scored 69 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 146.80, including a fifty.

  • Ehsan Khan has taken three wickets at this venue at a superb economy of 5.04

  • Ayush Shukla is Hong Kong’s leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 so far with 3 wickets to this name in two games

Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Hong Kong Predicted XI

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza (c), Aizaz Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

