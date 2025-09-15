Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Predicted XIs, Most Runs And Wickets, & More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 8

Hong Kong go up against Sri Lanka in this Asia Cup 2025 tie
This will be their first-ever meet in a tournament
Sri Lanka have already defeated Bangladesh in Group B
Sri Lanka face-off against Hong Kong in this Group B match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Monday, September 15. The Lankan Lions come into this fixture on the back of a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh.
Elsewhere, Bangladesh defeated Hong Kong in the other Group B tie, with the latter requiring a victory to stay alive in this tournament. Given the vast experience and quality amongst two teams, Sri Lanka come into this game as favourites.
Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong Key Stats
Pathum Nissanka has amassed 145 runs in six innings at this venue in T20Is, averaging 29.00 with a strike rate of 110.68, including two fifties.
Another Sri Lankan who loves this venue is Wanindu Hasaranga. He is the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka at this venue in T20Is with 11 wickets in six matches at an economy of 7.34.
Maheesh Theekshana has taken 5 wickets in 6 T20Is here at a tidy economy of 6.66.
Sri Lanka have featured in 8 T20Is at this venue, winning 5 and losing 3.
Hong Kong's ace batter Nizakat Khan has scored 69 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 146.80, including a fifty.
Ehsan Khan has taken three wickets at this venue at a superb economy of 5.04
Ayush Shukla is Hong Kong’s leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 so far with 3 wickets to this name in two games
Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Predicted XIs
Sri Lanka Predicted XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Hong Kong Predicted XI
Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza (c), Aizaz Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal