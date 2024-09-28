Cricket

South Korea Vs Indonesia, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Indonesia are in action against South Korea as a part of the qualification process for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

South Korea will lock horns against Indonesia in match 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Sub-Regional Qualifier B game which will be played at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground , Incheon. (More Cricket News)

Apart from these two teams, the likes of Japan and Philippines also make up the standings. Four teams—Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, and South Korea— will compete in 12 matches as part of the qualification process for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The team winning the tournament will advance to the regional final, joining Nepal, Oman and Papua New Guinea. Four other teams from the Asian Qualifiers and winner of East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A.

Squads:

South Korea:

Jun Hyunwoo (c), Alam Nakash, An Hyobeom, Balage Dilruksha, Altaf Gill, Kuldeep Gurjar, Iqbal Mudassir, Kim Daeyeon, Aamir Lal, Lee Kangmin (wk), Sameera Maduranga, Fazil Muhammad, Sameera Pitabeddara, Raja Shoaib (wk)

Indonesia:

Kadek Gamantika (c), Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Danilson Hawoe, Dharma Kesuma, Gede Pradipta, Fernandinho Banunaek, Gaurav Tiwari, Gede Priandana, Gede Arta, Ketus Pastika, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Maxi Koda, Anjar Tadarus, Padmakar Surve

South Korea vs Indonesia: Live Streaming Details

When to watch South Korea vs Indonesia, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?

The South Korea vs Indonesia, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match will be played at Yeonhui Cricket Ground on Saturday, September 28 at 10:30AM IST.

Where to watch South Korea vs Indonesia, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?

One can watch the match on the FanCode app and website.

