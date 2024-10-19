South Africa-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch

South Africa's Anneke Bosch and Chloé Tryon celebrate after wining against Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

South Africa's Anneke Bosch and Chloé Tryon celebrate after wining against Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)