South Africa-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch

The final match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in between South Africa women and New Zealand women on October 20, Sunday. Here's how to watch the actions live

South Africa's Anneke Bosch and Chloé Tryon celebrate after wining against Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
It’s time for thrill! The moment has arrived for the coveted Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to be lifted by either South Africa or New Zealand on Sunday, October 20, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A new champion will be crowned! (More Cricket News)

South Africa women secured their spot in the finals by defeating the three-time defending champions, Australia, convincingly by 8 wickets with 12 balls to spare in semis. This match served as sweet revenge for the Proteas, who were runners-up to the Aussies last year. This marks South Africa’s second appearance in the Women’s T20 World Cup summit clash.

On the other hand, New Zealand women earned their place in the finals with an 8-run victory over West Indies in the semi-finals. The White Ferns have reached the finals twice before, in 2009 and 2010.

New Zealand women Vs South Africa Women Head To Head:

New Zealand women hold the upper hand in their head-to-head record against South Africa women, having played 16 matches and winning 11 of them. The Proteas have claimed victory on 4 occasions.

South Africa Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final Match Live Streaming:

When is South Africa-W Vs New Zealand-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final match?

The South Africa-W Vs New Zealand-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final match will be held on October 20, Sunday at the at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch South Africa Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final match?

The South Africa Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

South Africa-W Vs New Zealand-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad:

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.

