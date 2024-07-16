SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), on Tuesday, July 16th, announced free entry for the public during the women’s Asia Cup 2024, beginning in Dambulla from Friday, July 19th. (More Cricket News)
Eight teams, namely, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates will battle for the Asian crown at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
There will be a total of 15 games, including two semi-final fixtures and a final. The tournament will run from July 19th to July 28th.
Schedule Details: Women's Asia Cup 2024
Group Stages: July 19th - July 24th
Semi-Final 1: July 26th
Semi-Final 2: July 26th
Final: July 28
Live Streaming And Broadcast Details
Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live streamed on the Disney + Hotstar in India.