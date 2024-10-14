Cricket

SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: Lewis, King Star In West Indies' Five-Wicket Win Against Sri Lanka

Despite strong showings from Kamindu Mendis (51) and Charith Asalanka (59), the West Indies' opening duo did the damage as King's 63 and Lewis' half-century paved the way for victory with five balls to spare

West-Indies-Cricket-Team
Evin Lewis and Brandon King starred for the West Indies against Sri Lanka
info_icon

Brandon King and Evin Lewis starred at the top of the order to help the West Indies to a five-wicket victory in the first match of their T20I series with Sri Lanka. (As It Happened | Streaming | More Cricket News)

Despite strong showings from Kamindu Mendis (51) and Charith Asalanka (59), the West Indies' opening duo did the damage as King's 63 and Lewis' half-century paved the way for victory with five balls to spare.

Sri Lanka started poorly with the bat, losing Pathum Nissanka (11), Kusal Perera (six) and Kusal Mendis (19) inside the first eight overs of the encounter. 

Mendis and Asalanka helped steady the ship, with their knocks helping the hosts to 179-7 from their 20 overs, aided by the brisk cameo from Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who struck 17 runs from 11 deliveries. 

Nicholas Pooran in action against BAN during T20 World Cup. - File Photo
West Indies Squad For Sri Lanka Tour 2024: Seniors Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran Opt Out – Check Who's In

BY PTI

The tourists wasted no time in chasing their target, with King and Lewis doing the early damage with their incredible 107-run partnership before the duo fell to Mendis (1-14) and Matheesha Pathirana (2-27).

Despite losing three wickets in quick succession, the pressure never mounted on the Windies, with handy contributions from Rovman Powell (13) and Roston Chase (19) helping them on their way ahead of the second match on Tuesday. 

Data Debrief: Lewis makes special return

After a 723-day hiatus from the West Indies side, Lewis made his much-anticipated return to international cricket with a sensational half-century. 

His knock included five fours and four sixes, ending the contest with a strike rate of 176.8, a total only bettered by his partner, King (190.9).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Looking 'Great' As England Captain Prepares For Pakistan Return
  2. Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Takes The Blame After Tough Australia Defeat In Sharjah
  3. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  4. SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: Lewis, King Star In West Indies' Five-Wicket Win Against Sri Lanka
  5. India Vs Australia Highlights, Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur's Fifty Goes In Vain As IND-W Lose By 9 Runs To AUS-W
Football News
  1. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City: Shaw Lauds Comeback As Vital In Comeback Win Over Reds
  2. BEL Vs FRA: Didier Deschamps Braced For Intense Clash With Rivals Belgium
  3. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  4. FIN Vs ENG: Three Lions Deserve A 'World-Class Coach', Says Interim Boss Lee Carsley
  5. BEL Vs FRA: Tedesco Calls On Belgium To 'Write History' With Rare France Triumph
Tennis News
  1. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  4. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Hopes To See 'Legend' Djokovic On The Big Stages For Years To Come
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  3. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  4. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue
  5. HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder Receive Grand Welcome After Bail, Sparking Controversy
  2. The Last Of The Kolkata Tram Riders
  3. Day In Pics: October 13, 2024
  4. Delhi Police Detains Sonam Wangchuk And 20 Others For Protesting Outside Ladakh Bhawan
  5. SP's Candidate Announcement Raises Questions About Congress Alliance In Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  2. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  3. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
  4. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know