Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies being played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. The hosts Sri Lanka come into the fixture after a 2-0 Test series sweep against New Zealand at home, while West Indies also enter the series with a 3-0 whitewash against South Africa in T20I cricket back home. With the weather gods kind so far, we should have a cracking contest on the cards. Follow the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the first T20I between Sri Lanka Vs West Indies series, right here. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st T20I squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka(c), Avishka Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara
West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell(c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Springer, Terrance Hinds, Shamar Joseph