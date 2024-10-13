Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies being played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. The hosts Sri Lanka come into the fixture after a 2-0 Test series sweep against New Zealand at home, while West Indies also enter the series with a 3-0 whitewash against South Africa in T20I cricket back home. With the weather gods kind so far, we should have a cracking contest on the cards. Follow the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the first T20I between Sri Lanka Vs West Indies series, right here. (More Cricket News)