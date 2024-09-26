After winning the first Test match by 63 runs, Sri Lanka started the second Test against the visitors New Zealand in Galle. The match is held at Galle International Stadium. (More Cricket News)
Toss Update:
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the second and final Test match of the series against New Zealand.
Playing XIs:
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke
The hosts are leading the ongoing Test series by 1-0 after a thrilling end of the first Test at the same venue where Rachin Ravindra fought hard for the visitors but was unable to take his team to a victory. Nishan Peiris is set to make his Test debut for Sri Lanka.
SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test Full Squads:
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Ramesh Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Oshada Fernando
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Michael Bracewell, Will Young, Matt Henry, Ben Sears