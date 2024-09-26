Cricket

SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Toss Update: Sri Lanka Bat First Against New Zealand; Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka are playing their second Test match against New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Here is the toss update and playing XIs of the SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test match

nishan peiris makes test debut for sl X sri lanka cricket
Nishan Peiris makes his Test debut at Galle on Thursday. Photo: X | Sri Lanka Cricket


After winning the first Test match by 63 runs, Sri Lanka started the second Test against the visitors New Zealand in Galle. The match is held at Galle International Stadium. (More Cricket News)

Toss Update:

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the second and final Test match of the series against New Zealand.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke

BY PTI

The hosts are leading the ongoing Test series by 1-0 after a thrilling end of the first Test at the same venue where Rachin Ravindra fought hard for the visitors but was unable to take his team to a victory. Nishan Peiris is set to make his Test debut for Sri Lanka.

SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test Full Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Ramesh Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Oshada Fernando

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Michael Bracewell, Will Young, Matt Henry, Ben Sears

