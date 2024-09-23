SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rapid Jayasuriya Wraps Up 63-Run Win Over Kiwis In Galle

Sri Lanka needed just 15 minutes to wrap up a 63-run win over New Zealand on Monday, Prabath Jayasuriya taking the Black Caps' remaining two wickets to bring up his five-for. (More Cricket News)
The hosts entered the final day of the first Test in Galle just two wickets from victory after a productive Sunday, when Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis took three wickets apiece.
Requiring 68 runs to win, New Zealand were hoping for more heroics from Rachin Ravindra as he resumed at 92 not out, but he lasted just eight balls on Monday morning.
Rachin faced seven dot balls before being trapped lbw by Jayasuriya, with New Zealand reviewing in vain as it was left to the rearguard of Ajaz Patel and Will O'Rourke.
O'Rourke had taken eight wickets throughout the match to keep New Zealand in contention, but he was unable to join Patel in a famous stand as Jayasuriya clinched the victory.
Jayasuriya sent the stumps flying from just the fifth ball O'Rourke faced, putting Sri Lanka 1-0 up in the series ahead of the second Test beginning on Thursday.
Data Debrief: Quick work for Jayasuriya
While Sri Lanka began Monday as favourites for a first Test victory over New Zealand since 2019, Rachin's resilience on day four had just done enough to introduce some anxiety.
However, Jayasuriya picked up where he left off on Sunday to make it a serene morning for the hosts, conceding two runs and scalping two wickets from the 10 balls he bowled.
He finished with second-innings figures of 5-68, his eighth red-ball five-for and his seventh in Galle, taking nine wickets for 204 runs across the match as a whole.