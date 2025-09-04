Sikhar Dhawan Summoned By ED After Suresh Raina In Illegal Betting App Case

Online betting applications are also accused of having evaded a huge amount of taxes. Multiple cases are currently under investigation regarding financial frauds by such app and websites

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sikhar Dhawan Summoned By ED After Suresh Raina In Illegal Betting App Case
File photo of Shikhar Dhawan. Photo: File.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by ED in connection with a money laundering probe into an illegal betting app

  • These apps have been alleged of duping large sums of money and evading taxes

  • India recently banned all online real-money games including fantasy

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an illegal betting app called 1xBet. Dhawan will be questioned about his links with the app and his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of the probe. Recently, former India all-rounder Suresh Raina was also questioned in the same case.

1xBet and other similar illegal betting applications are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees. They are also accused of having evaded a huge amount of taxes. Multiple cases are currently under investigation regarding financial frauds by such app and websites.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, Dhawan was linked to the 1xBet app through endorsements.

Dhawan represented India 269 during his career and scored over 10000 international runs 17 ODI and seven Test centuries.

Suresh Raina also questioned

Raina was recently grilled for more than eight hours by the central agency in connection with the same application. Raina is also said to have been linked to this app through certain endorsements.

Related Content
Related Content

The representatives of Google and Meta were also called for questioning regarding such apps. An online betting app named Parimatch is also under the radar of investigators and a probe is going on into this application as well.

According to estimates by market analysis firms and probe agencies, there were about 22 crore Indian users of various such online betting apps, out of which half (about 11 crore) were regular users.

Ban on real-money gaming

The crackdown comes in the backdrop of the government banning real-money online gaming by bringing a legislation recently. The 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025' came in last month which banned all real-money gaming, hitting fantasy as well as gambling sites.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sikhar Dhawan Summoned By ED After Suresh Raina In Illegal Betting App Case

  2. Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Live Score, Day 1 Blog: Gaikwad Reaches 100; Jagadeesan Scores 50

  3. Shreyas Iyer Returns In Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: West Zone Vs Central Zone Clash Begins In Bengaluru

  4. England Vs South Africa ODIs: Eoin Morgan Urges ENG To Include Sam Curran

  5. Irfan Pathan Speaks Out After Old Interview On MS Dhoni Hookah Rumors Resurfaces

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  3. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

  4. Sinner Through To US Open Semis After Musetti Demolition

  5. US Open: Osaka Sets Up Final Four Clash Against Anisimova

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. GST Council Clears Two-Slab GST Reform, Changes May Lead To Revenue Loss Of Rs 93,000 Crore

  3. IMD Forecast: Rainfall To Ease In Delhi-NCR, Heavy Showers Likely In Himachal And Arunachal

  4. Day In Pics: September 03, 2025

  5. Not By The Textbook: When History Becomes Propaganda

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  3. Singapore PM Wong Reaches Delhi For Three-Day Trip

  4. Xi Jinping Calls China’s Rise ‘Unstoppable’ As PLA Unveils Hypersonic, Nuclear Missiles

  5. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab Floods 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal Send Prayers And Strength To Victims

  2. Two Security Personnel Killed, One Injured In Jharkhand Encounter With Maoists

  3. Congress Claims GST Overhaul As ‘GST 1.5’, Says Wait For 'True GST 2.0' Continues

  4. September 4, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces

  5. Modi Hails GST Council Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step, Opposition Questions The Delay

  6. South Zone Vs North Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Preview, Team News, When And Where To Watch

  7. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  8. Lokah Box Office Collection Day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide