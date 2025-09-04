Sikhar Dhawan Summoned By ED After Suresh Raina In Illegal Betting App Case

Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by ED in connection with a money laundering probe into an illegal betting app
These apps have been alleged of duping large sums of money and evading taxes
India recently banned all online real-money games including fantasy
Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an illegal betting app called 1xBet. Dhawan will be questioned about his links with the app and his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of the probe. Recently, former India all-rounder Suresh Raina was also questioned in the same case.
1xBet and other similar illegal betting applications are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees. They are also accused of having evaded a huge amount of taxes. Multiple cases are currently under investigation regarding financial frauds by such app and websites.
As per a report in the Hindustan Times, Dhawan was linked to the 1xBet app through endorsements.
Dhawan represented India 269 during his career and scored over 10000 international runs 17 ODI and seven Test centuries.
Suresh Raina also questioned
Raina was recently grilled for more than eight hours by the central agency in connection with the same application. Raina is also said to have been linked to this app through certain endorsements.
According to estimates by market analysis firms and probe agencies, there were about 22 crore Indian users of various such online betting apps, out of which half (about 11 crore) were regular users.
Ban on real-money gaming
The crackdown comes in the backdrop of the government banning real-money online gaming by bringing a legislation recently. The 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025' came in last month which banned all real-money gaming, hitting fantasy as well as gambling sites.