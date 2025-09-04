Sikhar Dhawan Summoned By ED After Suresh Raina In Illegal Betting App Case

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an illegal betting app called 1xBet. Dhawan will be questioned about his links with the app and his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of the probe. Recently, former India all-rounder Suresh Raina was also questioned in the same case.