Cricket

Scotland Vs Oman Live Score, World Cup League 2: Hosts Bowl First In Dundee

After a 47-run win over Namibia, hosts Scotland are now taking on Oman at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. Follow the live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the SCO vs OMA match, right here

scotland-cricket-team-cricket-scotland-x-photo
File photo of the Scotland men's cricket team. Photo: X/Cricket Scotland
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of the Scotland vs Oman game at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. The hosts had registered an easy 47-run win over Namibia in their previous clash, and are now taking on Oman. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the SCO vs OMA match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Scotland won the toss and decided to field first in Dundee. The hosts are currently placed third in the league standings with five points from as many outings, while Oman are sixth but have played just two matches thus far.

