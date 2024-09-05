Australia produced a scintillating display of power hitting, scoring the most runs in the powerplay of a T20 international as the visitors raced to a seven-wicket victory in the series opener against Scotland in Edinburgh on Wednesday, August 4. (More Cricket News)
They scored 113 runs from the first six overs and took all the bowlers to the cleaners on what was expected to be a good surface to bat.
Australia broke South Africa’s powerplay record of 102 runs against the West Indies in 2023 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.
For the unversed, Australia and the Proteas are the only two teams to have scored 100 or more in the first six overs in T20I cricket.
West Indies, on the other hand, have made 98 and 92 against Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, respectively.
Most runs in the powerplay in a T20I game
1. 113/1 - Australia vs Scotland, Edinburgh 2024
2. 102/0 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion 2023
3. 98/4 - West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Coolidge 2021
4. 93/0 - Ireland vs West Indies, St George's 2020
5. 92/1 - West Indies vs Afghanistan, Gros Islet 2024
Coming back to Australia’s destructive-powerhouse batting line-up, there has been a lot of Travis Head talk over the last 12 months or so.
Adding to it, there has also been quite a bit of Jake Fraser-McGurk talk in and around Australia, and the Indian Premier League (IPL) scene.
Both of them paired up to open for the visitors during their chase against Scotland.
However, the cricketing world would remember Travis Head for going berserk than McGurk for his three-ball duck.
The 22-year-old Australian tried to pull his third ball, but ballooned it to mid-wicket where Charlie Cassell took a brilliant catch.
After the youngster’s departure, any thoughts of an upset just was tarnished by a flurry of spectacular boundary hitting, and the name on the score sheet? Head.
The 30-year-old, who was the player of the tournament in the Major League Cricket (MLC) in July, smashed three of Brad Wheal’s first over.
It was then Brandon McMullen’s turn as he was hit for 20.
But, things got worse for Jack Jarvis in the fifth over as he was taken for a whopping 30 runs with three sixes by Mitchell Marsh.
The hosts’ bowlers had no response with balls going to all parts of the ground.
In the sixth over of the Australian chase, Head completed his 17-ball fifty, to equal Marcus Stoinis’ record as the fastest for Australia in T20Is.
The second T20I of the series will be played at the same venue on Friday, September 6.