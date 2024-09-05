Cricket

SCO Vs AUS: Head Explodes, Scotland Implode As Australia Smash T20I Powerplay Record

Australia produced a scintillating display of power hitting, scoring the most runs in the powerplay of a T20 international as the visitors raced to a seven-wicket victory in the series opener against Scotland in Edinburgh on Wednesday, August 4

Travis-Head-AP-Photo
Australia's Travis Head hits a four during the first T20 International Series Cricket match in Edinburgh, Scotland Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/AP
info_icon

Australia produced a scintillating display of power hitting, scoring the most runs in the powerplay of a T20 international as the visitors raced to a seven-wicket victory in the series opener against Scotland in Edinburgh on Wednesday, August 4. (More Cricket News)

They scored 113 runs from the first six overs and took all the bowlers to the cleaners on what was expected to be a good surface to bat. 

Australia broke South Africa’s powerplay record of 102 runs against the West Indies in 2023 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

For the unversed, Australia and the Proteas are the only two teams to have scored 100 or more in the first six overs in T20I cricket.

West Indies, on the other hand, have made 98 and 92 against Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, respectively. 

Most runs in the powerplay in a T20I game

1. 113/1 - Australia vs Scotland, Edinburgh 2024

2. 102/0 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion 2023

3. 98/4 - West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Coolidge 2021

4. 93/0 - Ireland vs West Indies, St George's 2020

5. 92/1 - West Indies vs Afghanistan, Gros Islet 2024

Coming back to Australia’s destructive-powerhouse batting line-up, there has been a lot of Travis Head talk over the last 12 months or so. 

Adding to it, there has also been quite a bit of Jake Fraser-McGurk talk in and around Australia, and the Indian Premier League (IPL) scene.

Both of them paired up to open for the visitors during their chase against Scotland.

However, the cricketing world would remember Travis Head for going berserk than McGurk for his three-ball duck. 

The 22-year-old Australian tried to pull his third ball, but ballooned it to mid-wicket where Charlie Cassell took a brilliant catch. 

After the youngster’s departure, any thoughts of an upset just was tarnished by a flurry of spectacular boundary hitting, and the name on the score sheet? Head. 

The 30-year-old, who was the player of the tournament in the Major League Cricket (MLC) in July, smashed three of Brad Wheal’s first over. 

It was then Brandon McMullen’s turn as he was hit for 20.

But, things got worse for Jack Jarvis in the fifth over as he was taken for a whopping 30 runs with three sixes by Mitchell Marsh. 

Travis Head in action versus Scotland - null
SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head Stars As Australia Crush Scotland In Series Opener

BY Stats Perform

The hosts’ bowlers had no response with balls going to all parts of the ground.

In the sixth over of the Australian chase, Head completed his 17-ball fifty, to equal Marcus Stoinis’ record as the fastest for Australia in T20Is. 

The second T20I of the series will be played at the same venue on Friday, September 6. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan, Suryakumar, Prasidh To Miss First Round Of Matches - Check Updated Squads
  2. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head Stars As Australia Crush Scotland In Series Opener
  3. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head, Marsh Steer Visitors To 7 Wicket Win - In Pics
  4. SCO Vs AUS Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Scotland Vs Australia 2nd T20I On TV And Online In India
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Youngster Hull Set For England Test Debut Against Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  2. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
  3. Serie A: Former Dortmund Defender Mats Hummels Joins Roma
  4. Premier League: Salah Exit Would Hurt Liverpool A Lot, Says Team-Mate Diaz
  5. Victor Osimhen Seals Galatasaray Loan After Being Exiled By Napoli
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jack Draper Brushes Aside Alex de Minaur, Storms Into His Maiden Semi-Final At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open 2024: Muchova Into Second Semi-Final With Haddad Maia Success
  3. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
  4. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  5. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Absconding Contractor-sculptor Arrested
  2. BJP Releases Candidates Names For Haryana Assembly Elections | Full List
  3. Financial Crisis in Himachal Pradesh: Employees, Retirees Go Without Wages, Pensions
  4. Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah: Muslim Side Moves SC Against Allahabad HC Order | Dispute Explained
  5. Will Bhupinder Singh Hooda Be The Last Dynast of Haryana?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  3. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  4. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  5. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. ‘Jammu & Kashmir Will Get Its Statehood Back For Sure’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 Highlights: Harvinder Wins Gold In Para Archery; Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put