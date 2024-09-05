Travis Head smashed 80 runs off just 25 balls as Australia romped to a seven-wicket win over Scotland in the first of three T20Is at the Grange. (More Cricket News)
Having been put in to bat by visiting skipper Mitchell Marsh, Scotland set Australia a target of 155 for victory, with opener George Munsey top scoring with 28 runs.
Sean Abbott finished with figures of 3-39 while Xavier Barlett and Adam Zampa managed two wickets apiece for Australia, who needed just 10 overs to get over the line.
Head hit 12 fours – as many as the entire Scotland team combined – and five sixes to ensure the visitors avoided any real pressure despite debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk being caught for a duck by Charlie Cassell early on.
Head's wicket was one of two scalped by Mark Watt in the seventh over but Australia were well on their way to victory by that point, with Josh Inglis (27) and Marcus Stoinis (8) finishing things off in composed fashion.
The second T20I takes place on Friday, with Scotland attempting to force a decider for the final contest the following day.
Data Debrief: Travis head and shoulders above the rest
Head's superb knock was the key for Australia, who needed less than half their allocated balls to bring up their target of 155, but he may be frustrated at missing out on a first T20I century.
His best figure in the format remains a knock of 91 in a victory over South Africa in Durban last year.