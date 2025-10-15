Samoa Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: SAM Eye Win

Samoa vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Get ball-by-ball commentary and live updates for the ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six clash between Samoa and UAE on Wednesday, 15 October. Samoa enter this match after a narrow four-run defeat against Japan, while UAE are looking to bounce back following a five-wicket loss to Oman. Both teams will be eager to claim a crucial win as the Super Six stage adds extra stakes, with points carried forward only from matches against other qualified sides in the initial groups. Follow live updates here as the match unfolds.