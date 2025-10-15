Samoa Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: SAM Eye Win

Samoa vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Get ball-by-ball commentary and live updates for the ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six clash between Samoa and UAE on Wednesday, 15 October. Samoa enter this match after a narrow four-run defeat against Japan, while UAE are looking to bounce back following a five-wicket loss to Oman. Both teams will be eager to claim a crucial win as the Super Six stage adds extra stakes, with points carried forward only from matches against other qualified sides in the initial groups. Follow live updates here as the match unfolds.
Samoa Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Samoa Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Squads
United Arab Emirates Squad: Jonathan Figy, Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Muhammad Irfan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Simranjeet Singh, Zahid Ali
Samoa Squad: Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Benjamin Mailata, Caleb Jasmat(c), Ross Taylor, Fereti Sululoto, Saumani Tiai, Samuel French(w), Solomon Nash, Samson Sola, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Daniel Burgess, Noah Mead, Douglas Finau, Ili Tugaga
Samoa Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Live Streaming
Samoa Vs UAE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.