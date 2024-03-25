If one Englishman wasn't enough, it's time for another as Jonny Bairstow looks to lead his side to victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday. The wicketkeeper-batter has a great record against the RCB pacer with a strike rate of 230 and is yet to be dismissed. However, Mohammed Siraj knows a thing or two about Bairstow from their recent battle in the five-match Test series, and could bring all the intel into this match on Monday. If Siraj starts to weave his magic with the ball, then Bairstow might have to bring 'Plan B' to the fore. A great battle awaits in Bengaluru!