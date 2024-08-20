Cricket

Robin Uthappa Offers Hope To People Fighting With Depression After Thorpe's Untimely Death

Uthappa feels people from all walks of life are impacted by mental health including elite athletes like himself and Thorpe

robin uthappa on depression and mental health X
Robin Uthappa talks about depression and mental health. Photo: X | CrickIt
info_icon

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has once again felt the urgent need to speak about his battle with depression following the untimely death of ex-England batter Graham Thorpe, who committed suicide earlier this month.  (More Cricket News)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Uthappa recalled the darkest days of his life between 2009 and 2011 when he contemplated suicide.

Besides Thorpe, former India pacer David Johnson died earlier this year after jumping from the fourth floor of his apartment.

"I'm gonna be talking about depression and suicide. And we've heard about multiple people who have, even recently, cricketers who've, ended their lives because of depression," said Uthappa.

"Even in the past, we've heard of athletes and cricketers who went into their lives because of clinical depression and just being suicidal. And I personally have been there as well. So I know for a fact that it's not a pretty journey. It is very challenging. It is debilitating. It is exhausting. And it is heavy."

Uthappa, who played 46 ODIs and 13 T20s for India, offered his condolences to Thorpe's family, having battled serious mental illness himself.

"That's how it feels. It's heavy, it's burdensome. And I often felt when I was going through clinical depression as a burden onto myself even. Forget the people around me. I felt I was... just going through life in a way that was... far from where I wanted to be and I had no answers.

The late Graham Thorpe. - X/CricketopiaCom
Graham Thorpe: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Life didn't feel sustainable. My heart goes out to Graham Thorpe and his family. I can't imagine what he went through to be able to do what he did. My prayers go out to his family, so as to David Johnson from India as well, similar circumstances."

Uthappa feels people from all walks of life are impacted by mental health including elite athletes like himself and Thorpe.

"How do you deal with it? What do you experience actually? I think even before getting to how do you deal with it? What does one experience? You feel like you're worthless.

"You feel like you're a burden to the people you love. You feel like absolutely hopeless and every step feels heavier and heavier and heavier. You just feel immobile.

"I went through weeks and months, years of just not wanting to get out of bed. I remember in 2011, I went the entire year so ashamed of who I'd become as a human being that I couldn't look at myself in the mirror. And I went all of 2011 just not looking myself in the mirror."

Former India pacer David Johnson - X/APRAMEYAC
Former India Cricketer David Johnson Passes Away; BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Condoles Death

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Karnataka cricketer offered ways to deal with depression, indicating there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"But I just want to tell you that whatever it is, there is a way out of this. The first thing that one needs to do is to acknowledge to yourself that yes there is something wrong."

Living in denial won't help, stressed Uthappa.

"If we live in denial then it's going to be very hard to pull yourself out of that hole. You've got to acknowledge to yourself that I'm not feeling great, I'm feeling like this and I'm feeling everything that I'm feeling.

"Maybe a great way to do that would be to just pen down some notes. That's how I figured out that something was wrong with me.

"The second thing that one can do is speak to someone about it. Someone that you trust. Someone that you perhaps love. Just speak to them that this is how you feel. That you're not feeling okay.

"Because when you don't share what you're going through, what tends to happen is that it starts possessing a lot of power over you. The negative talk inside, that chatter inside becomes stronger and stronger and stronger."

Uthappa said seeking professional help goes a long way in helping one tackle mental illness.

"The third step would be to actually seek help from somebody. A good professional goes a long way. Ideally, someone that you don't necessarily know.

"And how do you figure out if you're seeking help from the right person? Now that would be the fourth step. The fourth step is to figure out if you have got a good counsellor.

"Now who is a good counsellor? A good counsellor according to me is someone who doesn't offer you solutions but a good counsellor is someone who asks you the right questions and empowers you to figure out your own solutions.

"Because in that process of empowerment, your confidence slowly begins to build."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Unrest: ICC Women's T20 World Cup Shifted To United Arab Emirates
  2. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: New York Pitch Gets 'Satisfactory' Rating
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win, Pitch, Weather Report, H2H Record
  4. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Jumps To Third Spot; Harmanpreet Kaur Ninth
  5. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Feels Ben Stokes Will Let Him Do His 'Own Thing' As Stand-in Captain
Football News
  1. Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament: Sri Lanka Schools FA, Minerva Public Record Big Wins
  2. FC Barcelona Reveal Glorious New Images Of Camp Nou; Capacity To Become 105,000
  3. Football Transfers: Jens Cajuste 'Excited' By Ipswich Loan Move From Napoli
  4. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Confirm Josip Stanisic To Miss Start Of Season After Knee Surgery
  5. Punjab FC Bolsters Midfield With Argentine Signing Midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
Tennis News
  1. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  3. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  4. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  5. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  2. Glory Unkept: A Poem For The Kolkata Rape And Murder Victim
  3. Union Ministers Among Contestants In BJP’s List For Rajya Sabha Bypolls On Sep 3
  4. What Made Champai Soren Contemplate Leaving JMM?
  5. UP Court Orders Arrest Of AAP MP Sanjay Singh In 23-Year-Old Case
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  2. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  3. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  4. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  5. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
World News
  1. Iran Shuts Down The Last Language Institute Recognised By The German Embassy
  2. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  3. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  4. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  5. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur