Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C: Shami Stars In Bengal's Eight-Wicket Win; Services Beat Tripura

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami led from the front for Bengal and registered Man of the match winning spells of 3/37 and 4/38 across innings at the Eden Gardens against Uttarakhand

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C: Shami Stars In Bengals Eight-Wicket Win; Services Beat Tripura
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand-Day 3 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohammed Shami registered 7 wickets across both innings against Uttarakhand in opening Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season

  • Services beat Tripura in Delhi

  • Check out the brief scores from Elite Group C matches

Pacer Mohammed Shami produced a fiery spell of fast bowling, grabbing four wickets to pave the way for Bengal’s emphatic eight-wicket victory over Uttarakhand in their Ranji Trophy Group C clash here on Saturday.

Resuming the final day at 165 for two with skipper Kunal Chandela batting on 68 and Bhupen Lalwani on 12, Uttarakhand lost the plot once Shami got into his rhythm.

The out-of-favour India pacer exploited the morning conditions superbly to return figures of 4 for 38 from 24.4 overs, while Akash Deep and Ishan Porel bagged two wickets apiece as the visitors were bundled out for 265.

Shami first trapped Chandela leg-before for 72 to open the floodgates, before returning to dismiss Abhay Negi, Janmejay Joshi and Rajan Kumar in a fiery post-lunch burst.

From a steady 173 for 2, Uttarakhand lost their last eight wickets for just 92 runs to be bowled out for 265.

Prashant Chopra (82) and Chandela were the only batters to show resistance, adding some respectability to Uttarakhand’s total before the innings folded up in the 97th over.

Chasing 156 for victory, Bengal cruised home in just 29.3 overs, with skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran leading from the front with a fluent 71 not out off 82 balls. He hit six shots to the fence, remaining in control of his innings and the home team's chase.

Related Content
Related Content

Sudip Kumar Gharami made a brisk 46 with five fours and a six, while Vishal Bhati finished unbeaten on 16 to complete the formalities.

With this win, Bengal pocketed six points to strengthen their position in the group standings.

Services win while Assam manage draw

Meanwhile, Services recorded a comprehensive innings and 20-run win over Tripura in Delhi after bowling out the rivals for a mere 163 in their second innings while following on.

Arjun Sharma returned a fifer in Services win.

In Ahmedabad, hosts Gujarat played out a draw with Assam, who started the day at a precarious 28 for three and ended the the match at 192 for six. Mukhtar Hussain (44), Sumit Ghdigaonkar (37), number nine Sibasankar Roy (39 not out) and number 10 Swarupam Purkayastha (44 not out) salvaged the draw.

Gujarat took three points on the basis of first-innings lead while Assam took home one point.

Brief Scores: In Kolkata: Uttarakhand 213 and 265 in 96.4 overs (Prashant Chopra 82, Kunal Chandela 72; Mohammed Shami 4/38, Akash Deep 2/79, Ishan Porel 2/63).

Bengal: 323 and 156/2 in 29.3 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 71*, Sudip Kumar Gharami 46; Rajan Kumar 1/20).

In Delhi: Services 359 all out in 133.3 overs vs Tripura 176 and 163 in 50.4 overs (following-on, Hrituraj Roy 31, M Murasingh 21, A Sarkar 35; A Sharama 5/42).

In Ahmedabad: Assam 310 and 192/6 in 82 overs (S Purkayshta 44 not out, M Hussain 44; S Drsai 2/45) vs Gujarat 382.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs NZ, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Highlights: Big Blow For Pakistan As Their Match Against New Zealand Called Off

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: BAN Beat WI By 74 Runs, Rishad Hossain Shines With Six-Wicket Haul

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 4 Updates: MUM Beat J&K, BEN Beat UTK, DEL-HYD And KEL-MAH Drawn

  4. When Conflict Silences Talent: Deaths Of Afghan Cricketers And Global Toll On Sport

  5. PAK Vs AFG: PCB Confirms T20I Tri-Series In Lahore Despite Afghanistan Pullout

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  2. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  3. How Indian Universities Are Clamping Down Free Speech On Their Campuses

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Who Is Unnikrishnan Potti, Accused In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Entertainment News

  1. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  2. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  3. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  4. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  5. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  2. Hamas Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire As Delays In Returning Hostages’ Bodies Fray Nerves

  3. Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Signals Readiness For ‘Two-Front War,’ Citing India Amid Taliban Conflict

  4. Iran Condemns Ongoing Israeli Attacks In Lebanon As ‘Ceasefire Violation’

  5. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike