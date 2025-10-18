Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C: Shami Stars In Bengal's Eight-Wicket Win; Services Beat Tripura

In Ahmedabad, hosts Gujarat played out a draw with Assam, who started the day at a precarious 28 for three and ended the the match at 192 for six. Mukhtar Hussain (44), Sumit Ghdigaonkar (37), number nine Sibasankar Roy (39 not out) and number 10 Swarupam Purkayastha (44 not out) salvaged the draw.