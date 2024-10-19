Cricket

Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group A Day 2: Gaikwad Leads Strong Maharashtra Response After Iyer’s Ton Lifts Mumbai

shreyas iyer in duleep trophy 2024 X johns
Shreyas Iyer in action Photo: X | CricCrazyJohns
info_icon

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit an unbeaten 80 to lead a strong reply for Maharashtra but they were still trailing by 173 runs in their Group A Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai, on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Maharashtra reached 142 for one in their second innings at the end of the second day.

Sachin Dhas was batting on 59 (7x4s, 1x6s) was giving company to Gaikwad at the end of the day.

The defending champions Mumbai had taken a massive lead of 315 runs as they posted 441 in the first innings after dismissing Mumbai for a mere 126.

Mumbai, who resumed their first innings at 220 for three, were bolstered by a robust 176 from their 17-year-old opener Ayush Mhatre who struck a ton in only his third first-class match.

While India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav had to deal with disappointment of being dismissed for seven, Iyer made the most as he cracked 142 from 190 balls with 12 fours and four sixes.

At the Air Force Ground in Palam, Services were trailing by another 403 runs as they reached 74 for two in reply to Baroda’s 477 for six declared in the first essay, having resumed at 249 for three.

Shivalik Sharma, resuming at 120 not out, eventually fell for 178 from 394 balls with 10 fours and two sixes while Vishnu Solanki added a few more runs before being dismissed for 125 (297 balls, 10 fours).

Skipper Krunal Pandya made a brisk 86 off 117 balls with eight fours and two sixes while Atit Sheth made 50-ball 53 not out with eight fours.

In another match, Tripura produced a strong recovery after early blows on the rain-hit opening day to reach 346 for six at stumps on the second day.

Sridam Paul hit 146 from 178 balls with 20 fours and two sixes while others in skipper Mandeep Singh (59), S Sharath (54 not out) and Mura Singh (53 not out) provided adequate support from the other end.

For Odisha, Govinda Poddar reached 87 not out as they were 198 for five, trailing by another 72 runs in the first innings Jammu and Kashmir.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai: Maharashtra 126 & 142/1 in 31 overs (Sachin Dhas 59*, Ruturaj Gaikwad 80*; Shardul Thakur 1/27) trail Mumbai 441 in 103.1 overs (Ayush Mhatre 176, Shreyas Iyer 142; Hitesh Valunj 6/134) by 173 runs.

Delhi: Baroda 477/6 decl. in 150 overs (Shivalik Sharma 178, Vishnu Solanki 125, Krunal Pandya 86, Atit Sheth 53*; Poonam Poonia 2/45) lead Services 74/2 in 22 overs (Suraj Vashisht 26*; Atit Sheth 1/15) by 403 runs.

Shillong: Tripura 346/6 in 74.2 overs (Sridam Paul 146, Mandeep Singh 54, S Sharath 54*, Mura Singh 53*) vs Meghalaya.

Cuttack: Jammu & Kashmir 270 lead Odisha 198/5 69.1 overs (Anurag Sarangi 35, Govinda Poddar 87*, Abid Mushtaq 2/52) by 72 runs

