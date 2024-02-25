When Rangpur Riders vs Comilla Victorians Qualifier 1 Bangladesh Premier League 2024 match will be played?

Rangpur Riders vs Comilla Victorians Qualifier 1 Bangladesh Premier League 2024 match will be played on February 26, Wednesday at 6 pm local time/ 5:30 pm IST at the Sher-E-Bagh National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

Where to watch the Rangpur Riders vs Comilla Victorians Qualifier 1 BPL 2024 match?

The playoff match between Rangpur Riders vs Comilla Victorians, in Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available to stream on the Fancode App and website in India.

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.

In Bangladesh, the BPL matches will be telecasted live on TSports, and GTV.