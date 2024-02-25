Bangladesh Premier League 2024 is heating up high as the playoff phase of the tournament finally approaches with the two most formidable teams battling in the qualifying rounds. Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders are gearing up to face each other once again on February 26, Wednesday in Dhaka. (More Cricket News)
Rangpur Riders, the most dominant team in BPL 2024 in every aspect, is currently leading the points table. With 9 victories out of 12 matches, they indicate that winning the trophy is going to be a straightforward task for them. In their last five matches, Nurul Hasan and company won four matches consecutively declaring their supremacy over the 7 teams participating in the tournament. Their only setbacks were in the recent match against Victorians, a 28-run loss to Khulna Tigers in the middle stage and a 5-wicket defeat in their first match of the season against Fortune Barishal.
Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians led by Liton Das, holds the second position in the rankings, trailing behind the Rangpur Riders. However, it's important to remember that the Victorians are reigning champions with a strong legacy in the Bangladesh Premier League Cricket tournament. While they have suffered four losses this season, they have also claimed stunning victories in eight with only defeats only at the hands of Durdonto Dhaka by 5 wickets, Rangpur Riders by 8 runs, Sylhet Strikers by 12 runs and Fortune Barishal by 6 wickets.
In their previous two head to heads, Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders each won one and lost one match against the other, resulting in a tie. The Riders initially won by 8 runs, followed by the Victorians winning by 6 wickets in their recent match. Monday's match will not only declare the result of the first qualifier but will also determine the supremacy of one of the two teams.
When Rangpur Riders vs Comilla Victorians Qualifier 1 Bangladesh Premier League 2024 match will be played?
Rangpur Riders vs Comilla Victorians Qualifier 1 Bangladesh Premier League 2024 match will be played on February 26, Wednesday at 6 pm local time/ 5:30 pm IST at the Sher-E-Bagh National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.
Where to watch the Rangpur Riders vs Comilla Victorians Qualifier 1 BPL 2024 match?
The playoff match between Rangpur Riders vs Comilla Victorians, in Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available to stream on the Fancode App and website in India.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
In Bangladesh, the BPL matches will be telecasted live on TSports, and GTV.