Qatar Vs Kenya Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 Match 20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Qatar vs Kenya ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26: Kenya skipper Dhiren Gondaria won the toss and decided to bat first in Match 20 of the tournament

Kenya Vs Qatar Live Streaming Toss Update Playing 11 ICC CWC Challenge League
Kenya and Qatar face off at the National Cricket Centre, Grainville on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Photo: X/ @OfficialKRU
  • Kenya and Qatar clash on August 24, 2025, at National Cricket Centre, Grainville in an important League A fixture

  • Kenya’s experienced batting line-up includes Dhiren Gondaria and Pushkar Sharma, while Qatar counters with spin options and a balanced attack

  • Fans can watch the game live on FanCode, India’s official streaming partner for the tournament.

The action continues in the ongoing ICC CWC Challenge League A tournament as Kenya loc play Qatar in what promises to be an exciting and closely contested battle. The match is scheduled for Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 15:30 IST at the National Cricket Centre, Grainville, Jersey.

With conditions expected to favor the batsmen, the toss will play a key role in setting the tone early. Both teams boast experienced lineups and young talent eager to prove their mettle. Kenya, led by Dhiren Gondaria, will look to post a competitive total, while Qatar, captained by Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, aims to exploit their bowling attack and put pressure on the hosts.

Qatar Vs Kenya ICC CWC Challenge Live Streaming Details

Fans can watch the game live on FanCode, India’s official streaming partner for the tournament.

Qatar Vs Kenya ICC CWC Challenge Playing 11's

Kenya Playing XI:

Dhiren Gondaria (c), Nelson Odhiambo, Peter Langat, Pushkar Sharma, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Sukhdeep Singh (wk), Shem Ngoche, Francis Mutua, Jasraj Kundi, and Vraj Patel.

Qatar Playing XI:

Imal Liyanage, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Shakkir Kassim, Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad Asim, Shahzaib Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Ikramullah Khan (c), Daniel Archer, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Irshad, and Owais Ahmed.

