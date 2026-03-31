PBKS Vs GT IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 4 At Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium
Punjab KIngs (PBKS) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the fourth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. After finishing as runner-up in the previous edition, Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings are highly motivated for making it all the way this time. They are bolstered by the addition of Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly who is all set to make his debut in this game. Meanwhile, Shubman Gills's Gujarat Titans have always chased the mantra of consistency. The addition of New Zealand's ace Glenn Phillips will only help them achieve that as they aim for their second title in the IPL. Both teams will want to gain momentum with a winning start.
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