PBKS Vs GT IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 4 At Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium

Punjab KIngs (PBKS) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the fourth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. After finishing as runner-up in the previous edition, Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings are highly motivated for making it all the way this time. They are bolstered by the addition of Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly who is all set to make his debut in this game. Meanwhile, Shubman Gills's Gujarat Titans have always chased the mantra of consistency. The addition of New Zealand's ace Glenn Phillips will only help them achieve that as they aim for their second title in the IPL. Both teams will want to gain momentum with a winning start.

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Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match photos-Shreyas Iyer
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, left, and Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, in Mullanpur. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match photos-Ricky Ponting
Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting chats with captain Shreyas Iyer, right, during a warm-up session ahead of their Indian Premier League clash against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match photos-Pyla Avinash
Punjab Kings' Pyla Avinash, left, and Suryansh Shedge warm up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, in Mullanpur. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match photos-Rashid Khan
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan during a warm-up session before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match photos-Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match photos-Xavier Bartlett
Punjab Kings' Xavier Bartlett loses balance after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match photos-Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan touch the glows as they bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match photos-Marco Jansen
Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match photos-Jos Buttler
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match photos-Marco Jansen
Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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