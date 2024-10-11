Cricket

Pro Cricket League Season 1 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pawan Negi, Thisara Perera And Other Stars Play

The inaugural season of Pro Cricket League begins October 18. Check out how you can watch the tournament live

Cricket-League-Chetan-Sharma-Pro-Cricket-League
Chetan has been appointed the League Commissioner while Rhodes acts as the ambasdor of the tournament. Photo: Pro Cricket League.
info_icon

The inaugural season of the Pro Cricket League is set to take place from October 18 to October 27, 2024, at the Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida of Uttar Pradesh. (More Cricket News)

The tournament promises to be a thrilling one with some big veterans of world cricket confirming their participation.

Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi, Phil Mustard, Dilshan Munaweera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manpreet Gony, Bipul Sharma, Robin Bist, Mahesh Rawat, Vikas Tokas, and Navin Stewart, are all set to feature in the inaugural Pro Cricket League.

Chetan Sharma, Jonty Rhodes In Key Roles As Pro Cricket League Announced In Delhi-NCR

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Former India fast bowler Chetan Sharma is the commissioner of the league. Chetan Sharma voiced his excitement ahead of the tournament, saying, “We believe our tournament holds the potential to offer something new and exciting in terms of cricketing action."

Keep reading to know how you can watch the Pro Cricket League 2024 live in India.

Pro Cricket League Live Streaming Details

When is the Pro Cricket League 2024?

Pro Cricket League 2024 begins October 17 and goes on till October 27 when the final of the tournament is scheduled.

Where to watch the Pro Cricket League 2024?

Pro Cricket League 2024 will be live streamed on SonyLiv application and website. The TV brodcast of the tournament is yet not known.

