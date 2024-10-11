The inaugural season of the Pro Cricket League is set to take place from October 18 to October 27, 2024, at the Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida of Uttar Pradesh. (More Cricket News)
The tournament promises to be a thrilling one with some big veterans of world cricket confirming their participation.
Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi, Phil Mustard, Dilshan Munaweera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manpreet Gony, Bipul Sharma, Robin Bist, Mahesh Rawat, Vikas Tokas, and Navin Stewart, are all set to feature in the inaugural Pro Cricket League.
Former India fast bowler Chetan Sharma is the commissioner of the league. Chetan Sharma voiced his excitement ahead of the tournament, saying, “We believe our tournament holds the potential to offer something new and exciting in terms of cricketing action."
Keep reading to know how you can watch the Pro Cricket League 2024 live in India.
Pro Cricket League Live Streaming Details
When is the Pro Cricket League 2024?
Pro Cricket League 2024 begins October 17 and goes on till October 27 when the final of the tournament is scheduled.
Where to watch the Pro Cricket League 2024?
Pro Cricket League 2024 will be live streamed on SonyLiv application and website. The TV brodcast of the tournament is yet not known.