Chetan Sharma, Jonty Rhodes In Key Roles As Pro Cricket League Announced In Delhi-NCR

Former India pacer Chetan Sharma and ex-South Africa star Jonty Rhodes took up leading roles as the Pro Cricket League (PCL) was announced and is gearing up for its inaugural season with the tournament to commence at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. (More Cricket News)
Chetan has been appointed the League Commissioner while Rhodes acts as the ambasdor of the tournament. The league will feature a mix of Indian and foreign talent. Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera and ex-India all-rounder Pawan Negi are set to feature in the league as it aims to draw top players from around the globe in its first season.
“See cricket will remain the same... What’s new in this incredible setup for the first-ever Pro Cricket League season is that we have managed to bring in some new talents will now receive assistance from two marquee players on the field," said Chetan. "Additionally, now that Jonty and I are in charge of the league we will make sure that the best cricket pitches best wickets and best grounds are available to the talented players. As a result, we have made an effort to maintain the league at the highest level of professional effectiveness while including some international talents.”
Jonty Rhodes, the ambassador for the Pro Cricket League, shared his expectations for the inaugural season by saying, “Observe how the IPL has elevated Indian cricket to a new level. At the State level however, what happens below the IPL is not as important as what occurs in the majority of Indian States which now produce their own leagues and talent pools.
"Thus, it’s amazing that corporate cricket has taken this initiative and this league will provide a chance for players who might not have otherwise had the chance to demonstrate their abilities. Because this will be aired and streamed. It’s wonderful to see that there is an additional level of support and a chance for talented players in India to showcase their abilities.”
Sachin Gupta, Managing Director and Founder of the Pro Cricket League, emphasized the league’s commitment to excellence.
“The Pro Cricket League is not just about high-level competition; it’s about fostering a platform where varied talents can shine. With a format that integrates seasoned professionals and rising stars, we’re confident that the PCL will offer a captivating experience for fans and elevate the standard of league cricket.”
Ganesh Sharma, Executive Director of the Pro Cricket League expressed excitement about the season’s location.
“Selecting Delhi as the location for our first season is a testament to our commitment to fostering and honoring the city’s enduring love of cricket. We are dedicated to turning this season into a significant and unforgettable chapter in the history of sports in Delhi and are thrilled to add to the city’s illustrious cricketing legacy.”
The dates for the Pro Cricket League are still not announced.