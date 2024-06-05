PNG Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Match 9: Three Key Battles To Look Out For

Papua New Guinea play debutants Uganda in match 9 of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday (Thursday IST) as both teams look to open their accounts in the competition. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
PNG fought hard in their opening game against West Indies but went down by five wickets in a low-scoring game.
Uganda on their ICC World Cup debut were given a reality check by Afghanistan as the African nation lost by a massive 125-run margin.
Here are the three key battles that will have a big say in who takes away two points in the PNG vs Uganda encounter.
Simon Ssesazi vs Charles Amini
Simon Ssesazi, the Uganda opener and wicketkeper, has the ability to score big and at the same time score quick. When Uganda took on PNG in 2022, Ssesazi was their top-scorer with 78 off 48 balls. He was dismissed by Charles Amini, the PNG leggie.
Amini who is also a capable batter will try to fox Ssesazi in his leg spin to stifle Uganda batting.
Assad Vala vs Alpesh Ramjani
Assad Vala, the PNG captain, is a key batter for his team. He is the one who can take PNG to big scores and the left hander will definitely target Alpesh Ramjani, the left arm spinner.
If the pitch is slow, Ramjani will relish the challenge and try to get the better of Vala, whose wicket will be key for PNG. Vala's 47-ball 93 not out had helped Uganda chase PNG's 161-run target in just 16.4 overs in 2022.
Sese Bau vs Henry Ssenyondo
Sese Bau's crucial fifty helped PNG post a total of 134 in their match against West Indies. He will again be a key player in the PNG-Uganda encounter. To stop him, Uganda have another left-arm spinner Henry Ssenyondo.
On a slow pitch Ssenyondo's accuracy might become a problem from Bau.