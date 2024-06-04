Cricket

AFG Vs UGA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Demolish Uganda - Data Debrief

Afghanistan set the tone with a fast start in Georgetown. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran's opening stand of 154 was the second-highest in T20 World Cup history, behind only the 170 of England's Jos Buttler and Alex Hales against India two years ago

Gurbaz and Zadran congratulate each other.
info_icon

Afghanistan made a statement of intent as they opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a 125-run victory over debutants Uganda. (Highlights | Full Coverage)

With matches against the West Indies and New Zealand to come in Group C, Jonathan Trott's side were quick out of the blocks in Guyana.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76) and Ibrahim Zadran (70) led the way with an impressive opening stand of 154 after 14.3.overs.

However, Afghanistan collapsed somewhat later on, adding just 29 more runs as they finished at 183-5.

Nevertheless, they were quick to ensure Uganda were unable to build any momentum. Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Ronak Patel and Roger Mukasa in consecutive deliveries during the first over.

Indeed, it was a true baptism of fire for the T20 World Cup debutants, who were bowled out for just 58 with four overs still remaining.

Data Debrief

Farooqi then took centre stage in the field, claiming his first five-wicket haul in T20Is and conceding just nine runs - four of which came from his first ball. His 5-9 was the fourth-highest figure in tournament history.

Farooqi then took centre stage in the field, claiming his first five-wicket haul in T20Is and conceding just nine runs - four of which came from his first ball. His 5-9 was the fourth-highest figure in tournament history.

