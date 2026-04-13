Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Toss Update, PSL 2026: MS Bowl First In Karachi; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Peshawar Zalmi take on Multan Sultans in the PSL 2026 match
MS bowl first against PSZ in match 22 of the PSL 2026
Check Playing XIs, live streaming and H2H Record
Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) go up against Multan Sultans (MS) in match No. 22 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, April 13.
Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi sit atop the PSL 2026 points table and are the only team that has remained undefeated so far. They have played five games and won four of them. One of their matches was washed out.
On the other hand, Multan Sultans are second in the standings. They have also won four in five but have lost against the Lahore Qalandars. A win tonight sees them climb to the top of the table.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Multan Sultans have won the toss and have opted to field.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe(w), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner(c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Head to Head
Matches Played: 18
Won by PSZ: 7
Won by MS: 11
Who won the toss between Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans?
MS have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Karachi.
Where to watch the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans?
Pakistan Super League (PSL) won't be televised or live streamed in the Indian region due to the political tensions between the two countries.