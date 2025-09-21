Asia Cup 2025: PCB Hires Motivational Expert To Calm Players Before India Showdown

Asia Cup 2025: Ahead of their high-stakes Super Four clash against India, the Pakistan Cricket Board hired a motivational speaker to help players manage pressure, stay focused, and perform at their best on the field

Asia Cup 2025: PCB Hires Motivational Expert To Calm Players Before India Showdown
  • PCB hires motivational speaker Dr. Raheel Ahmed to calm players

  • Pakistan will play India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash

  • Pakistan players aim to move past criticism from previous India encounters and focus on the game

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited the National team's nets to interact with the squad and boost morale ahead of the high-pressure Super 4s Asia Cup encounter against India in Dubai.

Parallelly, the PCB has also engaged motivational speaker Dr Raheel Ahmed in a bid to reduce the stress levels of the players before Sunday’s crunch tie.

It has been talked about that several youngsters in the Pakistan squad have been struggling to cope with the intense psychological pressure of facing a star-studded Indian line-up.

Dr Ahmed has already held one-on-one sessions with some of them to identify the root causes of mental lapses in pressure situations.

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets, capped off by six from skipper Suryakumar Yadav, in their Group A match in Dubai on September 14. - X/BCCI
According to a source in the team set-up, Dr Ahmed joined the contingent after the completion of Pakistan’s group league matches and has since been working closely with the support staff.

In another unusual move, Pakistan also cancelled their customary pre-match press conference for the second game in a row, fuelling speculation about the tense atmosphere within the camp.

