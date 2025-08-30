Papua New Guinea Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 Match 28: Toss Update, Playing XIs

The 28th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A sees Papua New Guinea take on Qatar at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground in St. Martin on Saturday, 30 August 2025, with the first ball expected just after 3:30 PM IST.
Papua New Guinea Vs Qatar Playing Toss Update
The toss for the Papua New Guinea Vs Qatar ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26 Match 28 will take place at 3:00 PM IST.
Papua New Guinea Vs Qatar Playing XIs
To be announced after the toss.
Full Squads:
Papua New Guinea: Sese Bau, Hila Vare(w), Vagi Guba, Assad Vala(c), Boio Ray, Patrick Nou, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea, John Kariko, Michael Charlie, Nosaina Pokana, Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Alei Nao, Kiplin Doriga, Gaudi Toka
Qatar: Imal Liyanage(w/c), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Shakkir Kassim, Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad Asim, Shahzaib Jamil, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Daniel Louis, Arif Nasir Uddin, Amir Farooq, Owais Ahmed, Mohammed Nadeem, Assad Borham, Muhammad Murad, Mohammed Irshad, Muhammad Jabir, Kamran Khan, Rifayi Theruvath, Zaheer Ibrahim, Shakir Ali, Musawar Shah, Tamoor Sajjad
ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 Points Table
PNG are ranked third in the points table with four wins and four losses while Qatar are at the bottom of the points table with just one win and six losses. So, it can be said that, PNG are the favourites to win the contest.
Papua New Guinea Vs Qatar ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 Live Streaming
The Papua New Guinea Vs Qatar, ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 match 28 was streamed live on FanCode in India.