The action continues in the ongoing ICC CWC Challenge League A tournament as Papua New Guinea lock horns with Kuwait in what promises to be a closely fought contest. At the toss, Kuwait skipper Mohammed Aslam called it right and opted to bowl first, putting Papua New Guinea into bat. Given the conditions, this decision could set the tone early on, especially with Kuwait’s bowling attack looking to make quick inroads. On the other hand, PNG will rely on their experienced campaigners to post a challenging total.
Papua New Guinea Vs Kuwait ICC CWC Challenge League A Live streaming
Fans eager to catch every moment can tune in to FanCode, which is providing the official live streaming of the match. With both sides looking to make a strong impression, this clash carries plenty of intrigue for cricket followers.
Papua New Guinea Playing XI
Sese Bau, Hila Vare, Boio Ray, Assad Vala (c), Kiplin Doriga (w), Patrick Nou, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, John Kariko
Kuwait Playing XI
Ravija Sandaruwan, Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar, Mohammad Amin, Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Aslam (c), Usman Patel (w), Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Anudeep Chenthamara, Mohamed Shafeeq