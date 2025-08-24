The action continues in the ongoing ICC CWC Challenge League A tournament as Papua New Guinea lock horns with Kuwait in what promises to be a closely fought contest. At the toss, Kuwait skipper Mohammed Aslam called it right and opted to bowl first, putting Papua New Guinea into bat. Given the conditions, this decision could set the tone early on, especially with Kuwait’s bowling attack looking to make quick inroads. On the other hand, PNG will rely on their experienced campaigners to post a challenging total.