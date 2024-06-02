Papua New Guinea At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures - All Details

Papua New Guinea are starting off their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign against the two-time champions West Indies on June 2, Sunday at Guyana National Stadium, Providence, in Guyana. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Having sat out of the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup, the Guinea team displayed commendable performance in 2022, yet fell short of qualifying for the 8-stage matche. This time around, the warm-up matches didn't go favpurable for the Assad Vala-led Papua New Guinea team. They lost both the preperatry games. First against Oman by 3 wickets and then against Namibia by 3 runs.
icc-t20-world-cup-2024-match-2-live-streaming-when-where-to-watch-in-india">Papua New Guinea may have never won a World Cup trophy but they are the strongest team in the ICC East Asia-Pacific region with most ICC regional tournaments wins. The team holds the record for most vistories in the cricket tournament at the Pacific Games.
Papua New Guinea ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
June 2, Sunday:
Papua New Guinea Vs West Indies
Time - 8:00 PM IST
Venue - Providence Stadium, Papua New Guinea
June 6 2024, Thursday
Papua New Guinea Vs. Uganda
Time - 5:00 AM IST
Venue - Providence Stadium, Guyana
June 14, Friday
Afghanistan Vs. Papua New Guinea
Time - 6:00 AM IST
Venue - Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
June 17, Monday
New Zealand Vs. Papua New Guinea
Time - 8:00 PM IST
Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Papua New Guinea ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad
Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura
Live Streaming Of Namibia's Matches For The T20 World Cup 2024
The Indian audience can watch the matches on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar. Star Sports Network will broadcast all the matches and the audience can watch them on their TV sets. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar.