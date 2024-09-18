Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I Toss Update: SA-W Field First In Multan - Check Playing XIs

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt called it right at the toss, and has inserted Pakistan to have a bat in the second T20I of the three-match series at Multan Cricket Ground in Multan on Wednesday, September 18. (More Cricket News)
PAK-W Vs SA-W Playing XIs:
Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Britz, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Annerie Dercksen, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayanda Hlubi.
The South African side won the first T20I at the same venue by ten runs, and will be hoping to take a 2-0 lead.
PAK-W Vs SA-W, T20I Squads
South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Mieke de Ridder
Pakistan Squad: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Sadaf Shamas, Tasmia Rubab
The three-match T20I series will conclude on Friday, September 20th, and the visitors will be hopeful of winning the second one and taking it to the decider.