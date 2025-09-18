Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs UAE Match 10 – Check Result

Pakistan beat United Arab Emirates by 41 runs in Asia Cup 2025
Pakistan, their handshake dispute with archrival India behind them, thumped the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 41 runs to qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4. The Group A match on Wednesday, 17th September, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, began after match referee Andy Pycroft apologised for a 'miscommunication' regarding the previous 'no handshake' incident involving Indian players.
Pakistan's game against the UAE saw a delay of one hour, with Salman Agha's side refusing to leave the hotel as match referee Andy Pycroft was not replaced by the ICC. The problem was resolved after Pycroft reportedly apologised for the incident where Indian players refused handshakes with Pakistani players both at the toss and after the game last Sunday.
Fakhar, Spinners Power PAK Victory
The UAE won the toss and elected to field first. Pakistan's batters initially struggled to score, though Shaheen Afridi's rapid unbeaten 29 runs from 14 balls boosted their total to 146 for 9. The UAE's chase faltered against Pakistan's spinners. Abrar Ahmed (2-13) and Saim Ayub (1-18), who had earlier got his third successive zero in the tournament, were instrumental.
Shaheen Afridi trapped Alishan Sharafu (12) through a big inside edge in his second over, and captain Muhammad Waseem was spectacularly caught by a diving Mohammad Nawaz at point. Saim Ayub then clean bowled Muhammad Zohaib in his first over, forcing the UAE to slip to 37 for 3 inside the powerplay.
Rahul Chopra (35) laboured a run-a-ball innings, and Dhurv Parashar scored 20 runs off 23 balls, but the UAE batters could not build momentum against Pakistan's spinners. With the run-rate soaring above 10 an over, power-hitter Asif Khan also perished for a duck off four balls when Abrar's quicker ball, which did not spin much, clean bowled him. Afridi and Haris Rauf (2-19) swiftly wrapped up the innings.
Pakistan bowled out the UAE for 105 in 17.4 overs, eliminating them from the tournament. India and Pakistan are now scheduled to meet again in a Super 4 game this Sunday.
Earlier, fast bowler Junaid Siddique grabbed 4-18, and left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh secured 3-26, giving the UAE hope of an upset in a must-win game. Ayub top-edged Siddique to deep third off the second ball faced, and Sahibzada Farhan reversed an on-field lbw decision through television referral before he too top-edged the fast bowler to long leg, leaving Pakistan at 9 for 2 in only the third over.
Fakhar Zaman (50) and captain Salman Ali Agha (20) steadied the innings with a 61-run stand off 51 balls. Zaman smashed Parashar for three sixes before reaching his 35-ball half-century. Simranjeet claimed two wickets in one over, having Zaman caught at cover off the next ball after his fifty, and then trapping Hasan Nawaz plumb leg-before-wicket.
Siddique picked up two more wickets in his return spell, dismissing Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Haris before Afridi’s late onslaught included smashing two fours and a six in the final over from fast bowler Muhammad Rohid (0-36).
PCB's Demands Lead To Delay
The Pakistan team delayed their Wednesday departure to the stadium as PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi consulted former cricket board heads Najam Sethi and Ramiz Raja in Lahore. This consultation preceded the PCB giving the team the go-ahead for the match.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had demanded that cricket governing body ICC remove Andy Pycroft from the remainder of the tournament before claiming the Zimbabwean had apologised.
The PCB released a statement on Wednesday, clarifying that Pycroft “apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team” for his role in the Sunday incident. He had allegedly told Pakistan's captain not to shake hands at the toss. “Andy Pycroft termed the September 14 incident a result of miscommunication and apologised,” the PCB stated.
The PCB also shared a muted video showing Pycroft meeting Pakistan team officials at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Pycroft remained the ICC's appointed match referee and supervised Wednesday's toss.
The toss occurred around 7:30 PM local time, with both captains present for the handshake. After the toss, both the Pakistan captain and UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem, who was born in Pakistan, shook hands and smiled.
(With AP Inputs)