Cricket

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: BAN Eye More Wickets After Unbelievable Comeback

A spectacular fightback by Bangladesh had left Pakistan rattled, and just 21 runs ahead with eight wickets in hand at the end of Day 3. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the PAK vs BAN match

pakistan-vs-bangladesh-2nd-test-day-3-ap-photo
Hasan Mahmud, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Abdullah Shafique, on the third day of second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the second Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test in Rawalpindi on Monday (September 2, 2024). A spectacular fightback by the Bangla Tigers left the hosts rattled, and just 21 runs ahead with eight wickets in hand at the end of Day 3. Will the stunning Bangladesh story continue, or can Shan Masood's team regain ascendance? Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the PAK vs BAN match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Earlier, the visitors sprung back from a precarious 26 for 6 to post 262 runs on the board, coming within 12 runs of Pakistan's first-innings total of 274. Litton Das scored an incredible century to lead a rear-guard action for the ages. What's more, the Bangla bowlers snuffed out two wickets in less than four overs to leave the home team in a spot of bother.

In the opening game, Bangladesh had scripted history by notching up their first-ever Test win over Pakistan in the first game at the same venue. The visitors had cantered to a measly target of 30 runs with all 10 wickets intact, after spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan led the demolition job to bowl the home team out for 146 runs in the third innings.

