Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed five wickets to hand Bangladesh the advantage against Pakistan, with the hosts bowled out for 274 on the second day of their rain-hit second Test. (More Sports News)
Miraz, who took five wickets during the opening Test, again starred with the ball for Bangladesh, crucially dismissing Saim Ayub (58) and Shan Masood (57).
Taskin Ahmed (3-57), who was brought in for the injured Shoriful Islam, got Bangladesh off to a flying start with the wicket of Abdullah Shafique (0) in the very first over.
Ayub and Masood steadied the ship to have the hosts 99-1 at lunch, only for the latter to fall soon after, which resulted in the wickets beginning to tumble.
Babar Azam again struggled with the bat, scoring 31 from 77 deliveries, with Khurram Shahzad (12), Mohammad Ali (two) and Abrar Ahmed (nine) all falling victim to Miraz's impressive bowling display.
Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan ended the day at the crease with the visitors 10 without loss as they look to confirm the series triumph on Sunday.
Data Debrief: Miraz the man
Miraz's impressive bowling display proved to be the difference on the second day, putting Bangladesh in a strong position in the series.
It was also the 10th five-wicket haul of his career, three of which have come away from home.