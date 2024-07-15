Women in green are on a mission to conquer the Asia Cup for the first time. Their journey begins with a formidable challenge against arch-rivals and defending champions India on Friday, July 19. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan women are yet to savor the glory of an Asia Cup trophy. They've come frustratingly close, finishing as runners-up in both 2012 and 2016, losing to a dominant Indian side on both occasions.
Women's Asia Cup 2024 will have eight teams competing for the title with two groups having four teams each. The top two teams from each group will play the semi-final followed by the summit clash on 28 July.
All matches of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 are to be played in Dambulla's Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
Pakistan In Group 'A'
Women in Green are in Group 'A' along with Nepal, India, and the United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan Group Stage Fixtures
July 19 (Friday): India vs Pakistan - 7:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
July 21 (Sunday): Pakistan vs Nepal - 7:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
July 23 (Tuesday): Pakistan vs UAE - 2:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
Pakistan Squad For Women's Asia Cup 2024
Pakistan – Nida Dar (C), Iram Javed, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Najiha Alvi, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sundhu, Tasmia Rubab, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan
Live Streaming And Broadcast
Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live streamed on the Disney + Hotstar in India.