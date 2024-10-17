Cricket

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: England’s Destiny In Balance As Day 3 Wraps Up At 36-2, Chasing 297 In Multan

England had resumed on 239-6, but Sajid continued his impressive spin play from the previous day, taking the wickets of Brydon Carse (four), Matthew Potts (six) and Shoaib Bashir (nine) to post figures of 7-111 for the first innings

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test
England face an uphill task if they are to win the second Test against Pakistan
info_icon

England's second Test against Pakistan hangs in the balance after the tourists closed on 36-2, chasing a 297 victory target after an enthralling third day in Multan. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)

Ben Duckett, England's hero on the second day, was removed by Sajid Khan (1-27) for a duck, with Zak Crawley (three) following just under three overs later. 

England had resumed on 239-6, but Sajid continued his impressive spin play from the previous day, taking the wickets of Brydon Carse (four), Matthew Potts (six) and Shoaib Bashir (nine) to post figures of 7-111 for the first innings.

England wasted no time in skittling India's top order, though, with Bashir claiming the wickets of Abdullah Shafique (four), Saim Ayub (22) and Shan Masood (11) as Pakistan found themselves 77-4 after 20 overs.

However, England were frustrated by Salman Ali Agha's knock of 63, made even more painful by the fact he was dropped twice in the 52nd over, on four and six. 

But the surface in Multan, which has benefitted the spin bowlers, came into play again as Jack Leach (3-67) saw Pakistan bowled out for 221 in their second innings.

Needing 297 runs to win, which would represent England's largest-ever run chase in Asia, Duckett's favoured sweep was caught by Mohammad Rizwan, before Crawley was stumped by the Pakistan wicketkeeper.

Joe Root (12) and Ollie Pope (21) are the men tasked with continuing England's chase when they start at the crease on Friday.

Data Debrief: England stumped in Multan

Crawley's stumping in the fourth over of the second innings is the third earliest in a Test innings that an England batter has been stumped.

The earliest to get dismissed in that manner for England was Alastair Cook, who was stumped with the fifth ball of the innings off Ravichandran Ashwin in Kolkata in 2012.

His loss, and that of Duckett, could prove costly unless Root and Pope can repeat their first-Test heroics.

