Cricket

On This Day In 2009, April 14: Andy Flower Named As England Team Director

Andy Flower's appointment came following a global search to find Peter Moores’ successor and potential high-profile targets such as Australian Tom Moody and South African Mickey Arthur ruled themselves out, while Kent’s Graham Ford withdrew his application

Anthony%20Devlin%2FPA
Andy Flower was appointed on a permanent basis after acting as interim head coach. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA
On this day in 2009, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced that former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower had been appointed England team director. (More Cricket News)

Flower was appointed on a permanent basis after acting as interim head coach on England’s tour of the West Indies, which is when he made up his mind to put himself forward for the job.

BY

Photo: Anthony Devlin
“When I went on that West Indian tour I didn’t know whether I wanted to apply for this job or not. Halfway through I had made up my mind that I did,” Flower said.

“I’m very honoured to be given the position. I believe the last three months will stand me in good stead.

“I was interim coach for that tour, now that I’m in charge, so to speak, things change, definitely.”

Flower spent five years at the helm and the start of a largely successful stint saw England beat Australia 2-1 in the 2009 Ashes just months after his appointment.

Success followed as England won the World Twenty20 in the West Indies in 2010 and the Test side rose to the top of the World Test rankings in 2011 following a 3-1 Ashes victory, ending a 24-year wait to win in Australia.

Another triumph over Australia followed in 2013 with a 3-0 win, but a 5-0 reverse in the return Ashes spelt the end of his reign as team director and he subsequently stepped down in January 2014.

