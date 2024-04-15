Cricket

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders took on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday in match number 28 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Eden gardens in Kolkata. Check out the highlights here

LSG skipper KL Rahul with KKR captain Shreyas Iyer Photo: X/@IPL
Who won yesterday's IPL match? Kolkata Knight Riders took on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday in match number 28 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Eden gardens in Kolkata. (As It Happened |Scorecard | Full Coverage)

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and invited KL Rahul's men to bat first.

Despite KL Rahul doing well, the Super Giants could not cash in on power play as they lost Quinton de Kock (10) and Deepak Hooda (8).

LSG went down by eight wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders - X/@LucknowIPL
KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2024: After One-Sided Loss, KL Rahul Says 'Not Panicking But...'

BY PTI

Just when it look like Rahul (39) and Ayush Badoni had steadied the ship, the LSG skipper fell to Andre Russell in the 11th over. Varun Chakravarthy struck soon after to remove Marcus Stoinis (10) in the next over. In the 15th over, a well-set Ayush Badoni (29) was also dismissed by Sunil Narine who bowled a spell of 17 for 1 in his four overs.

LSG now pinned their hopes on Nicholas Pooran for a big finish and the Caribbean did not disappoint.

Pooran hit 4 sixes and 2 fours to score a much-needed 32-ball 45 before getting out in the last over to Mitchell Starc. But by the time he was dismissed, Pooran had taken LSG to to a decent total.

Ultimately LSG got to 161/7 in 20 overs.

Shamar Joseph with LSG skipper KL Rahul - X/@LucknowIPL
KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2024: No-balls, Wides Haunt Shamar Joseph In His 10-Ball Debut Over

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Defending a small total, KL Rahul entrusted the fierce Caribbean pacer Shamar Joseph with the first over. Joseph, on his IPL debut, bowled a 10-ball opening over and conceded 22 runs.

KKR kept building on that momentum despite double strikes from Mohsin Khan to remove Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

However that did not stop a rampaging Phil Salt who was lucky initially but then showed his hitting range as he raced to a 47 ball 89 not out to take KKR to a clinical eight-wicket victory with 26 balls in hand.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer complemented him well with a 38 ball 38 not out.

Salt was also given the Player Of The Match trophy for his majestic knock.

KKR - 162/2 in 15.4 overs (Phil Salt 89* off 47, Shreyas Iyer 39* off 39; Mohsin Khan 29/2) defeat LSG - 161/7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 45 off 32, KL Rahul 39 off 27; Mitchell Starc 28/3) by 8 wickets

